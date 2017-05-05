Cover my Shift: Vanessa Ramirez fills in at Danzeisen Dairy

12 Today's Vanessa Ramirez learns about the milk-making process at Danzeisen Dairy. (Photo: 12 News)

Be sure to watch 12 Today on May 5 to see Vanessa Ramirez get up close and personal with the cows at Danzeisen Dairy.

This month, the 12 Today team is turning in their microphones for a day and covering the shifts for various people from around the Valley.

From a zookeeper to a short-order cook, the team does their best to fill big shoes in these roles.

How will they handle it? Tune in to 12 News to find out.

Here's what each person will be doing:

Emma Jade tries her hand as a short-order cook and waitress at Mel's Diner

At the famous "Mel's Diner," Emma showed off her skills as a cook and waitress.

Vanessa gets up close and personal with the cows at Danzeisen Dairy

Watch on May 5.

Tram steps in as a zookeeper at the Phoenix Zoo

Watch on May 12.

Jimmy Q tries his hand at dog training at Partner's Dog Training School

Watch on May 19.

Viewers choose where Emma will cover

Watch on May 24.

PHOTOS: 12 Today's Cover My Shift series

© 2017 KPNX-TV