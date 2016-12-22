Court rejects challenge to Prop 206; Arizona businesses to appeal

Photo: Kagenmi/iStock

A judge ruled Wednesday in favor of Prop 206 rejecting a challenge to Arizona's minimum wage increase.

Arizona's most powerful business group had filed a suit to block the voter-approved minimum-wage increase from taking effect on Jan. 1.

Next year, the minimum wage will jump from $8.05 to $10. After several more increases, it will eventually reach $12 in 2020.

The lawsuit said Prop 206 violated state law by not providing a funding source for the state's increased costs and ignoring the "single-subject" rule by including two separate issues in a single ballot measure.

In its ruling, the court said that a delay to the promised pay raise "would impose a significant hardship on low-wage workers that could not be fully remedied by the payment of back wages at some point in the future if the preliminary injunction were later vacated."

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and several other groups plan to appeal the ruling.

"Given the fast-approaching implementation date of Jan. 1, 2017, we believe an appeal to the state Supreme Court is appropriate and necessary," a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

