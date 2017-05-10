Court docs: Mesa city councilman had prior DUI arrest

Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle. (Photo: City of Mesa)

Court documents show Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle's Sunday morning arrest on suspicion of DUI wasn't his first.

Winkle was convicted in March 2009 of extreme DUI after a late 2008 incident that resulted in 11 charges filed against him.

In exchange for a plea deal, 10 of the charges, mostly driving infractions, were dropped.

Winkle represents District 3 in Mesa and he is in his first term. He took office in January after winning an August election over Jerry Lewis.

