Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary at the Waste Management Open

PHOENIX - A sweet couple is celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by volunteers on the 9th hole at the Waste Management Open. And for these two – the Valley holds a special place in their hearts.

Dick and Helen Payne attended the Phoenix open 50 years ago.

“It was at Phoenix Country Club I’m pretty sure,” he said. “We went two days and Helen didn’t even play golf then, but I did.”

That’s how they spent their honeymoon in 1967.

“We were married in Aurora, Illinois... it was a week after the great blizzard of 67 where they had 3 feet of snow and it shut down the city, but when they were planning out honeymoon, Scottsdale and Phoenix area sounded like a nice warm place to go,” he said.

The decision was an easy one.

“We were outside, it was nice, it was a whole totally different atmosphere than it is now, you could pretty much walk anywhere and sit on any hillside,” she said.

50 years later now, they’re back - but this time volunteering - they marshal on the 9th hole. This is their third year working the tournament.

“We tell everybody to be quiet please and no pictures,” she said.

“It’s pretty easy, most of the crowd is very good,” he added.

Helen says back then, golf didn’t draw hundreds of thousands of people like they do now. At the Phoenix Open, they get to see the big names up close.

“I was standing right behind Phil Mickelson just now,” he said.

These days, they visit Arizona often, to visit their daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren.

It’s a win-win. They’re enjoy life – retired. For them – there’s no better way to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“Right, it’s great,” she said.

“Helen’s father is 99,” Dick said. “He flew in from Chicago yesterday. We’re all going to dinner tonight, a special dinner.”

And the weather couldn’t be better.

“It is beautiful today,” Helen said.

The Phoenix Open is one of three Arizona tournaments they plan to continue working each year.

