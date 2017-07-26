Country band Midland filming music video in Phoenix Saturday at free concert

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson of the band Midland at SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Getty Images)

Are you ready for your close up?

You can be in the music video for up-and-coming country music band Midland. The group is filming a video for an upcoming single at Celebrity Theatre Saturday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the shoot/show are free. You must RSVP to MidlandInquiries@gmail.com or click here.

Phoenix and Tucson country stations are also giving away general admission and VIP tickets to the show.

After filming the video, the band will perform songs off their album, which will drop September 22.

