Could spike strips prevent wrong-way freeway drivers?

PHOENIX - After a story about wrong-way drivers aired Monday, several viewers and readers have asked 12 News about whether the state is considering the option of “spike strips” embedded on freeway exit ramps as a method of preventing wrong-way drivers.

The devices are common in parking lot entrances, set up so it's just a bump for people entering but slashes the tires of anyone headed the wrong way.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, researchers concluded that tire spikes are designed for lower speeds. At higher speeds, the spikes broke off and can cause other hazards on the road. Weather also impacts the ability of spikes to function properly.

"The spikes, even when modified in shape, did not cause tires to deflate quickly enough to prevent a vehicle from entering a freeway," said Doug Nintzel, a spokesperson for ADOT.

