Corona del Sol student approached by stranger, asked to get into car

Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo: Google)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man asked a teenage girl to get into his car near Corona del Sol High School Friday afternoon, Tempe Police Department said.

The Corona del Sol student did not get into the man's car and the man drove away. He is described as an older Hispanic male in a dark blue sedan, according to Tempe police.

No crime has been established, but police are attempting to locate the man, Tempe PD said.

The Tempe Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the department at 480-350-8311.

© 2017 KPNX-TV