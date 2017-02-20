Cops: Stolen car driver in Phoenix hit-and-run pointed gun at witnesses

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A hit-and-run driver in a stolen vehicle pointed a gun at witnesses who tried to follow him after a crash Monday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.

The initial crash happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:30 p.m. The driver left the scene after the crash and witnesses tried to follow him, police said.

They stopped following him after he pointed a handgun at them, instead calling police and giving them his location, Phoenix PD officials said.

Police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 officer to help take him into custody, finding a handgun, according to police.

The other driver in the crash was injured seriously, but police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police determined that the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen.

The driver was arrested and could face charges of aggravated assault, hit-and-run and car theft.

