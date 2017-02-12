Congestive Heart Failure: Why you may be at risk and not know it

An echo, or ultrasound of the heart, can tell you your EF, or ejection function, which tells you how strong your heart is.

February is National Heart Health Month.

Almost 6 million Americans are living with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), and don't even know it.

What is CHF?

Simply stated, if you think of your heart as a pump, it's when your pump isn't pumping enough blood to support your body.

"It's supposed to pump," said Dr. Imad Khaled, an Invasive Cardiologist at HonorHealth."If the pump fails, and instead of doing this (Dr. Khaled makes a strong pumping gesture with his hand), it's doing that (He now makes a gesture that shows very weak pumping), that's systemic dysfunction-- heart failure."

Symptoms, especially in the early stages of CHF, can be tricky to notice.

Usually, in stage one, a person doesn't see any symptoms until they do a little physical exercise.

"The a-symptomatic, clueless patient [can be] walking and is out of breath. He cannot do what he used to be able to do before," said Dr. Khaled.

In later stages of CHF, symptoms become more pronounced.

"They start seeing a little swelling in their legs. It is more difficult for them to lie flat. They need to sit up in the middle of the night to breathe," said Dr. Khaled.

So what can you do?

Dr. Khaled said everyone should get an echocardiogram, or ultrasound of the heart.

An echo can tell you your ejection fraction, or E. F., a number that tells you how strong your heart is.

"The same thing you know about your blood type, you should know what is your ejection fraction... The only way you can do that is with screening."

