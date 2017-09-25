Concerned Puerto Ricans ask for donations to help families back home

Volunteers pose in front of donations for victims of Hurricane Maria. (Photo: Ben Charvest/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Ben Charvest owns Sweet Land Cakes near 48th Street and Thomas Road. He was born in Puerto Rico but moved to the Valley nine years ago. He still has family there, but right now he can’t get ahold of his mother, brother and two daughters after Hurricane Maria.

“Terrible! Terrible right now,” said the bakery owner, and he’s not the only one.

Jossie Guzman feels helpless and can’t stop worrying about her mom, who has Alzheimer’s.

“It’s really bad just have[ing] all your family down there and you can’t do anything right now,” said the Valley resident.

However, the Valley’s Puerto Rican community is asking for donations in hopes to fill a trailer with supplies. Charvest is one of the organizers behind these efforts.

“Pampers, diapers, so everything you have so we can… so you can bring it to us so we can send it to Puerto Rico,” said Charvest.

The goal is to fill the trailer as quickly as possible with water and basic hygiene items in hopes of helping those devastated by the massive destruction that’s expected to take years to restore.

For more information on donation sites, you can visit the Puerto Rican Center of Arizona's Facebook page.

© 2017 KPNX-TV