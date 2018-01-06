Volunteers broke ground for new community center and garden for Cartwright students after their mobile garden burned down. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A west side staple that was meant to be a place for kids to grow a garden was destroyed back in October.

On Saturday though, members of multiple organizations worked together to give the area the TLC it deserves to create what's now known as the Cartwright Community Garden.

Fire Captain Austin Moreland remembers getting the call back in October. He said "Gus the Garden Bus" was burned to ashes.

“It ended up being a school bus on fire, right here on this lot. It's awesome to see how much people care about their community and making things better for kids,” he said.



That bus was a mobile garden used has a hands-on teaching tool for students — A place where Moreland and many others, including city council members like Daniel Valenzuela, came together to recreate the educational and recreational area for the youngsters in Maryvale.



“That plant life and the sciences and growing fresh fruit and vegetables and all of those things continue right here in the Cartwright School District,” Valenzuela said.



Phoenix's own Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner and Police Chief Jeri Williams grew up in the area and said the park will be a symbol of community strength and continued support for the students.



“Just to see my firefighters out here on their days off and all this work and all the donations, that the community has come together, and to build something that's beautiful and sustainable, to give back,” Kalkbrenner said.



While this was just the groundbreaking, all the volunteers plan to turn this place into a spot where not only plants can grow but where children can too.



Captain Moreland told 12 News, there’s a GoFundMe account set up for anyone who wants to help out with the building process.

