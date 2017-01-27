Community comes together for family of firefighter who died

The Cave Creek community is coming together over the weekend to support the family of a firefighter who died in an ATV accident the day after Thanksgiving.
Capt. Chris Fitzmaurice left behind a wife and four daughters.
Two softball coaches recognized the family's needs and organized a silent auction as well as 14-and-under, 12-and-under and 10-and-under softball tournaments, with proceeds benefiting the Fitzmaurice family.
The inaugural "4 Fitz" Invitational honors the man who helped coach his daughter's softball team.
The event will take place at Festival Fields at 101 E Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday and Sunday, and feature fire trucks in addition to the tournament and silent auction.
