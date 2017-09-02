Come on down: 'Price is Right Live' is coming to the Valley

The Price is Right Live, an interactive stage show based on the TV show, is coming to the Chandler Center for the Arts in January and tickets go on sale this month. (Photo: Chandler Center for the Arts)

CHANDLER, Ariz.- Your chance to play classic games and win big prizes from television's longest-running game show is here!

The Price is Right Live, an interactive stage show based on the TV show, is coming to the Chandler Center for the Arts in January and tickets go on sale this month.

According to the Facebook event page, contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase. The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right Live has been traveling to different cities and playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, the event page says.

The show is scheduled for January 20, 2018 at 8 p.m.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for tickets starts Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public Monday, Sept. 25.

The show welcomes all ages, but contestants must be at least 18 years old, according to the Price is Right website. Those who wish to be chosen to participate in the game must register the day of the show.

For more information, visit the Price is Right Live website.

