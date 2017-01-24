Club manager, bouncer arrested in murder of off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter

Brandon Draper (L) and Timothy Piegari (R) booking photos. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Police say two men have been arrested in connection with the death of off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter Luke Jones who was killed during an altercation at Centerfolds Cabaret near 21st and Peoria avenues Saturday night.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Brandon Draper, a doorman at the club, assaulted Jones while the club's manager 42-year-old Timothy Piegari disconnected the surveillance camera system.

PREVIOUSLY: Daisy Mountain firefighter killed in off-duty altercation

According to police, video from the scene depicted Draper pushing Jones, who was unable to defend himself, to the ground and striking him.

Piegari is later seen, on video police say, disconnecting the video surveillance equipment.

Jones was taken to the hospital after the altercation and pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Draper was booked for one count of second-degree murder and Piegari was booked for one count of hindering prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

(© 2017 KPNX)