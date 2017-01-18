Classic cars up for auction at Russo and Steele

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Yenko. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - For the first time, the Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions is being held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The classic cars include rare and unique vehicles to be auctioned off throughout the weekend.

After a preview day Wednesday, the event runs Thursday through Sunday, with general admission being $30 through Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

In addition to cars, the event features vintage memorabilia.

For full details and directions - and to register to bid - visit russoandsteele.com.

