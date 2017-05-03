City of Phoenix unveils historical marker for fallen officer David Glasser

A historical marker for fallen Phoenix PD officer David Glasser May 3, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Friends and family of fallen Phoenix police officer David Glasser were on hand Wednesday for the unveiling and dedication of a City of Phoenix historical marker in his name.

The ceremony was held near the site where Glasser paid the ultimate sacrifice almost a year ago for the safety of our community and his fellow officers.

"Always coming back down to this area brings back a lot of memories, I think for all of us, the police department, the firefighters," said Phoenix PD Cmdr. Tom Van Dorn. "It's one of those, that here we are almost a year later and its just more about celebrating the life and legacy of a truly great man and a great police officer."

The marker will be a permanent addition among 38 fallen Phoenix Police officers whose historical markers are also placed throughout Phoenix.

It was back on May 18, 2016, when officer Glasser was critically wounded during a shooting while attempting to locate and contact a burglary suspect. He was 34 years old..

Officer Glasser's name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., later this year.

