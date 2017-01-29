The parking lot of the Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Phoenix became a makeshift place of prayer.

PHOENIX - It was just about your typical prayer service at Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Phoenix on Sunday, except the service was held outside the church in the parking lot.

Late Friday night, a fire took out the front-side of the building and what flames didn't touch, smoke did. Fire investigators say it was arson.

29-year-old Marcellus Mais admitted to setting the fire and is facing charges, but police haven't been able to find a motive.

"We know that he worshiped with us on Sunday and he came during the week. He asked for some assistance and we did assist him and we were trying to find him some permanent housing," Rev. Dr. Benjamin Thomas Sr. said.

The pastor says it'll be several months before church-goers will be back to worshiping inside the 1920s church, so in the meantime, the parking lot became a makeshift place of prayer Sunday.

"This is just a structure. It’s not the people and the people will come," church member Jim Brazelton said.

By Tuesday, the pastor is hoping to be able to tell his church members where they’ll be worshiping next weekend.

If you would like to help them rebiuild, you can donate to the church. Click here for the Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church website.

