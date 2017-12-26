Christmas murder suspect was weight-loss icon

Anthony Ross booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - We are learning more about the man who police say shot and killed his ex-wife and two kids on Christmas Day.

It turns out, 12 News did an interview with Anthony Milan Ross earlier this year to talk about his weight loss.

“I've lost more weight than I weigh now. Which is crazy,” said Milan Ross in a sit-down interview.

Ross had seemed to have transformed his life for the better. Three and a half years ago, he weighed more than 500 pounds. He claims he decided to make a lifestyle change for his son, Nigel, after the two were on a trip to a theme park. Ross was told he was too big to get on one of the rides.

"He started crying. In that moment I learned that the decisions I was making didn't just affect me," said Ross.

Ross lost more than half his body weight. Three months ago, he posted a video to social media of him and his son celebrating his weight loss at that same theme park.

"I used to have to sit in a chair in the middle of our yard to play catch with my son because I couldn't stand or walk. I coach my son's teams now," said Ross.

The 11-year-old boy Ross referred to in our interview is now dead. Police say Ross shot and killed Nigel on Christmas Day, along with his other child, 10-month-old Anora, and his ex-wife, Iris.

The man who presented himself as a model citizen to 12 News is now facing three counts of first degree murder. Police are still trying to figure out a motive.

