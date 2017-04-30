"Chopped" host Ted Allen shares secret ingredient faves

Ted Allen hosted the "Secret Ingredient" cooking challenge featuring local chefs at the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show.

Host of Food Network's "Chopped," Ted Allen, was in town this weekend for the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show and to check out some of the local restaurants.

Backstage, before he got on the set for the "Secret Ingredient" cooking challenge, 12 News asked him what his favorites are.

"One of my favorite little epiphanies was to see fresh garbanzo beans, when they're green and they have a little husk on them. I love bacon. Hard to go wrong with bacon. I love pork porterhouse steaks, like a T-bone only from the pork. My favorite funny ingredient is whole chicken in a can."

When he's off the set of "Chopped" Allen says he likes to take things slow. "Ironically when you consider where I work. I really love to make pulled pork. I love to fire up my smoker in the backyard, put a hunk of pork shoulder on there with a beautiful rub on it and cook it at 250 for about eight hours. So I would be 'chopped' after the first 30 minutes."

Allen's favorite Phoenix restaurant is Mora Italian where his friend Scott Conant is the chef.

"Phoenix has an incredible restaurant scene that I think is underappreciated," Allen said.

His pasta pointer from his pal -- boil the noodles until they're almost al dente, then finish cooking them in the sauce.

