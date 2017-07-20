Children's hospital remembers Chester Bennington as a devoted volunteer

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, 2017 Getty Images)

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington leaves behind six kids.

12 News learned today he not only loved spending time with his own children, but he also devoted time to kids at Banner Cardon Children's Medial Center in Mesa.

Even many fans have probably never seen this Linkin Park music video.

Chester Bennington and his band filmed it for Stars of the Season, a fundraiser for the Banner Health Foundation's efforts to help hospitalized children.

Throughout the video, you can see patients at the hospital in Bennington's amazing show of commitment to them through music and volunteered time.

"Chester was genuine. He and his family were genuine and I think they got as much out of as the kids did," said Andy Petersen, the president and CEO of Banner Health Foundation.

Petersen said they could count on Bennington and his wife for support at a moment's notice.

"He would come to the hospital and just meet with kids and anybody who wanted to talk to him and he would encourage them," she said. "So he did the time -- the treasure, the talent -- that's what he did and he did it because he wanted to do it, not because we were bothering him to do it or begging him to do it."

Bennington graduated from Washington High School in Phoenix. He lived in Gilbert before moving to Los Angeles a couple of years ago. He never forgot about his home, or the people here he could help.

Anyone who knows his work knows Bennington not only had a beautiful voice, but that voice carried lyrics listeners could connect with on a deep emotional level.

"He clearly connected with pain, suffering, maybe in hindsight I might say sadness. He wanted to be there to help kids know it was OK and I think in that video it was his way of expressing pain," Petersen said.

That pain may have become too much in his final days.

