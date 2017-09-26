Chicanos Por La Causa, Arizona Town Hall to host bilingual forum on public education

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - If you have kids who attend a public school in Arizona, you may have questions about how the education system is funded and how the budget is spent. You can attend a community town hall meeting to have a better perspective on the subject and share your stories.

On Thursday, Chicanos Por La Causa and Arizona Town Hall will join forces to inform the community in a bilingual forum that will address how education budgets are distributed for kindergarten through 12th grade schools in Arizona.

Parents can share concerns and experiences regarding resources available, or lack there of, at their child’s school.

The forum will allow all parents the opportunity to share concerns, suggestions and comments on Arizona's public education system to policy makers.

Volunteers will be present at the forum to help take care of children.

When: Thursday Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Community College – Community Library 7050 S. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Register online at www.aztownhall.org/Events_Calendar

