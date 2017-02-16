Chef closes 3 restaurants for Day Without Immigrants protest

Barrio Urbano will be closed as part of nationwide protests, Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

PHOENIX - Nationwide protests are planned for a "Day Without Immigrants" on Thursday.

One prominent, local chef plans to participate by closing all three of her restaurants.

Silvana Salcido Esparza will not open Barrio Urbano, Barrio Cafe and Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva in conjunction with the national protests.

This is in response to the president's immigration policies.

Employees are participating as well by not showing up to work. On social media, there are campaigns encouraging immigrants not to go to work, to school, to spend money or open their businesses.

