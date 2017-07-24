Hamilton High School, where some current and former football players are accused of hazing. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

PHOENIX - The Chandler Police Department has confirmed exclusively to 12 News it has recommended charges for several individuals connected to the allegations of hazing within the Hamilton High School football program.

12 News has also learned former head coach Steve Belles is among those possibly facing charges.

Chandler Police Department submitted a criminal complaint to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Belles was re-assigned after the scandal broke in March where six football players were arrested and three were charged. Seventeen-year-old Nathaniel Thomas has been charged as an adult.



The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has provided this statement to 12 News:



"The Maricopa County’s Attorney’s Office can confirm that we have received a submittal from the Chandler Police Department to review for possible charging. The submittal covers additional individuals linked to the on-going investigation of assaults at Hamilton High School involving the football program. As in any criminal case, we will continue to partner with law enforcement to assess the reasonable likelihood of conviction in a charging decision. The investigation continues into conduct that is well beyond any legitimate activity involved in a football program. Anyone who was subjected to hazing activities at Hamilton High School are encouraged to notify the Chandler Police Department."

Victims claim they were subjected to various forms of assault inside the school's football locker room and some of the incidents were captured on cell phone video and shared on social media.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing and any additional victims are urged to contact the Chandler Police Department.

