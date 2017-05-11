A Chandler woman is still in the hospital more than a month after her e-cigarette explodes in her lap. The 20-year-old was in her car when she says the e-cigarette blew up.

“All of a sudden it was like a firecracker,” said the woman.

12 News has obtained Tempe PD body camera footage from the crash that included an interview with the victim. At the request of the woman, 12 News is not identifying her.

EARLIER: Vehicle crashes after e-cigarette explodes in driver's lap

Police say the woman tried to stand up and get away from the e-cigarette while in the truck but it caught her pants and the seat on fire. The woman then jumped out of the truck but somehow stumbled and was run over by the truck.

“I tried to stand up and I couldn’t so I started screaming for help,” said the woman.

The truck eventually crashed into a tree. Footage from the body camera captured a conversation between two members of the Tempe Police Department.

“I opened the door and the whole inside of the cab was on fire,” said an officer.

Witnesses told police they heard a “pop” and then saw the woman trying to jump out of the truck.

“She got up (after jumping) and stumbled to the side, kind of rolling,” said the witness.

The woman told police the e-cigarette blew up and she didn’t know what to do.

Firefighters transported her to Maricopa Medical Center with severe burn on her legs and back along with a broken pelvis and legs.

12 News talked to the woman’s father, who confirmed his daughter is still in the hospital and will not be able to stand for at least two months.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

