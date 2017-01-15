Chandler to dedicate kiosk near former internment camp site

North Carolina played a major role in D-Day, contributing the most troops (362,000+) and textiles of any state. More than 9,760 of the North Carolina military members had Greensboro connections.

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Chandler plans next weekend to dedicate a history kiosk in a park near the site of a World War II internment camp for Japanese Americans.



An announcement of the event says city officials and former internees will attend the Saturday morning dedication ceremony at Nozomi Park.



Display panels on the kiosk tell the Gila River War Relocation Center's history and recount how baseball provided residents with what the announcement says was "a sense of pride, hope and normalcy during their incarceration."



The project is partly funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Park Service and the Japanese American Confinement Sites Grant Program.



According to the announcement, the camp's actual former site is on Gila River Indian Community land not open to the public.

