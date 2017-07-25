KPNX
Chandler store removes bag from online shop after internet sees 'my favorite color is Hitler'

12 News , KPNX 7:15 PM. MST July 25, 2017

A Chandler store removed a bag from its online shop after people on the internet pointed out the bag appeared to say something other than what it intended.

The bag is meant to say, “my favorite color is glitter,” but internet users thought it said “my favorite color is Hitler.”

You can see for yourself here.

Photos of the bag went viral earlier this week.

The bag is sold by online store BelleChic which is based out of Chandler, but it was originally designed by company Quotable Life.

BelleChic’s chief marketing officer Matt Molen told Allure the bag has been on the online shop for over a year and up until this week, there were no issues.

"While I realize that most of the social media buzz and commentary has been tongue-in-cheek, the type of abhorrent sentiment conveyed as part of the misinterpretation absolutely does not align with our company values, nor is it something we would ever want to encourage or support," Molen told Allure.

BelleChic has since removed the bag and Quotable Life updated the design with a new font.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


