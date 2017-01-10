Chandler school worker arrested for sexual letters to student

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A worker at a Chandler school was arrested Tuesday on allegations of "writing sexually provocative letters" to a student, according to Chandler PD.
Daniel Johnson, a 37-year-old support staff employee at Ken "Chief" Hill Learning Academy, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on four counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of furnishing harmful items to a minor.
Chandler PD initially received information about a possible sex offense by Johnson, a Mesa resident, in mid-December, police said.
(© 2017 KPNX)
