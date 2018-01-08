Chandler police searching for suspect in officer shooting

Allen Pedro. (Photo: Arizona Motor Vehicle Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler police officer was injured in a shooting after a traffic stop Monday afternoon near Riggs Road and Arizona Avenue.

Police confirmed an officer shot at the suspect, 27-year-old Allen Pedro, but could not confirm whether Pedro fired at the officers. It's not clear what led to the altercation or if Pedro was injured.

Police are searching for Pedro after he abandoned his vehicle on State Route 587 about a half-mile south of Hunt Highway. He as last seen walking through the desert west of SR 587.

Chandler police said two patrol officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:15 p.m. A few minutes later, one officer yelled a distress code from his radio, police said. One officer has minor injuries that are not life-threatening, and the other was not injured.

Pedro fled the scene in a vehicle onto the Gila River Indian Reservation, where reservation police found his abandoned car, but police are searching for Pedro.

This is a developing story -- we will provide updates as they become available.

Chandler police investigate a shooting that injured an officer at Riggs Road and Arizona Avenue Jan. 8, 2018. (Photo: Sky 12)

© 2018 KPNX-TV