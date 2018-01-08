Chandler police searching for suspect after officer injured

Allen Pedro. (Photo: Arizona Motor Vehicle Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler police officer was injured after a traffic stop Monday afternoon near Riggs Road and Arizona Avenue. He was dragged by a suspect's vehicle.

Two Chandler police officers pulled over a white vehicle in a traffic stop. When they ran the license plates, they found out the female owner of the car was wanted on a felony warrant.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the female owner in the passenger seat. She was arrested without incident. Police then looked up the driver, 27-year-old Allen Pedro. They quickly discovered he also had outstanding warrants.

When they tried to arrest him, things took a violent turn.

"At one point the officer reaches inside to grab him to make an arrest at which point the suspect then steps on the gas and drives eastbound on Riggs Road," said Sgt. Daniel Mejia of the Chandler Police Department.

Pedro took one police officer with him. The officer was clinging on to the side of the car as he was dragged down the street while Pedro weaved through oncoming traffic.

"Being drug by a vehicle that weighs two or 3,000 pounds, that's a weapon right there," Sgt. Mejia said.

The officer ultimately let go and suffered minor injuries, including road rash. Pedro then made a U-turn and sped back towards the other police officer. That officer fired gunshots at Pedro and the vehicle in an effort to stop him. Pedro got away and fled south to the Gila River Indian Reservation.

"Our partners from Gila River were able to locate the vehicle on state route 587. It was abandoned," explained Sgt. Mejia.

Pedro was last seen walking through the desert west of SR 587. Now, a manhunt is underway.

"He's very dangerous," said Sgt. Mejia. "We don't know if he's armed so we recommend if people come in contact with that particular subject to call 911. Do not approach."

Chandler police investigate a shooting that injured an officer at Riggs Road and Arizona Avenue Jan. 8, 2018. (Photo: Sky 12)

