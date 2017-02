Samuel Legg. (Photo: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say Samuel Legg suffers from schizophrenia.

He was last seen in the area of Alma School and Ray roads.

Anyone for information is urged to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4000

