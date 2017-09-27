Chandler police open internal investigation in arrest of Tempe judge

Thomas Robinson booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police confirmed Wednesday that they have opened an internal investigation into the arrest of Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson in connection to an alleged domestic violence assault.

Police said they cannot further discuss the investigation until it is complete.

Robinson is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times in August after the two had started arguing over possible infidelity.

PREVIOUS: Tempe judge arrested for allegedly stabbing wife multiple times

At the time Robinson's wife was being treated for her wounds, both she and Robinson said she was attacked by an intruder. Police said Robinson told officers he did not want a police investigation.

Robinson was arrested Friday after police received a call from an emergency crisis line that reported Robinson's wife had said he stabbed her.

