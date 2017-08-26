Chandler police investigating shooting, 3 victims found

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Elliot Road and State Route 87 Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened a little before 9 p.m. The person who called 911 reported hearing gunshots and seeing a person lying on the ground.

The caller also reported seeing a dark colored sedan leave the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive person lying in the parking lot area.

Mesa police officers found two additional victims inside a vehicle at Alma School and Guadalupe roads.

Police did not report the conditions of the victims.

Chandler police are continuing to investigate.

