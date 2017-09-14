Chandler police find missing 11-year-old girl

Jordan Keys, 11, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on September 14. (Photo: Chandler PD)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police located a missing 11-year-old girl early Thursday.

The Chandler Police Department tweeted that the girl was found at a bus stop and was doing well.

Jordan was located at a bus stop in Chandler and is doing well. Thanks to everyone for re-tweeting. https://t.co/qs19apFuOQ — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 14, 2017

Police said she had been missing since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

