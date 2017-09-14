KPNX
Chandler police find missing 11-year-old girl

12 News , KPNX 8:08 AM. MST September 14, 2017

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police located a missing 11-year-old girl early Thursday.

The Chandler Police Department tweeted that the girl was found at a bus stop and was doing well.

Police said she had been missing since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

