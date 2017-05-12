KPNX
Close

Chandler police find, deliver birthday present after car crash

Alejandra Armstrong, KPNX 10:52 AM. MST May 12, 2017

What a cool birthday surprise! 

Officers from the Chandler Police Department crashed a boy’s birthday party, but not empty-handed, after finding a gift in a car involved in a collision.

The birthday present belonged to a couple on their way to their nephew’s birthday party. Hueneke and Correll, who responded to the crash, delivered the gift to the birthday party later in the day.

Even Lieutenant Picquet came along for cake and ice cream.

Officers Hueneke and Correll of Chandler went above and beyond to help this 7-year-old celebrate his birthday.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories