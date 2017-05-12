Chandler police find, deliver birthday present after car crash

What a cool birthday surprise!
Officers from the Chandler Police Department crashed a boy’s birthday party, but not empty-handed, after finding a gift in a car involved in a collision.
The birthday present belonged to a couple on their way to their nephew’s birthday party. Hueneke and Correll, who responded to the crash, delivered the gift to the birthday party later in the day.
A couple on their way to their 7yoa nephew's birthday party were in a crash. Following the crash, Officers delivered the gift to the party. pic.twitter.com/JciKEdqyEI— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 12, 2017
Even Lieutenant Picquet came along for cake and ice cream.
Officers Hueneke and Correll of Chandler went above and beyond to help this 7-year-old celebrate his birthday.
