Chandler PD seeking witnesses to crash

PHOENIX - Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash early Friday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Warner and Dobson roads in Chandler. One driver died and the other has been released from the hospital after treatment.

The surviving driver is a minor and criminal charges are pending in the case.

Police said in a release Monday that video surveillance shows other vehicles were in the area at the time of the crash, and they are hoping to talk to any witnesses.

The release did not say whether the video surveillance captured footage of the crash.

If you saw the crash, you can reach Chandler police at 480-782-4105 and reference report number 2017-096255.

