Chandler PD seek man who exposed himself to woman on Arizona Ave

Composite sketch of a male suspect who exposed himself to a woman on Arizona Avenue on Dec. 18, 2016. (Photo: Chandler PD)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police have released a composite sketch a of man they say exposed himself to a woman near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road.

According to police, the woman was walking northbound on Arizona Avenue toward Elliot Road on Dec. 18 when she was approached by the suspect.

He exposed himself and the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect fled southbound.

He is described as a male in his late teens to mid-20s wearing all dark clothing and a beanie.

He has a "baby face" and is approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build.

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

