Chandler PD: DUI suspect hit patrol car, fled scene

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a suspected DUI driver rammed a Chandler police vehicle when an officer tried to stop the driver Monday afternoon.

According to Chandler PD officials, the officer tried to stop a driver in a blue Chrysler at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights.

The driver backed up into the officer's police car intentionally, police officials said, and headed east on Riggs Road before being stopped by a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy at Power and Riggs roads.

The officer in the collision suffered a minor injury, and the driver is in custody as police investigate her possible intoxication.

Chandler police initially chased after the driver but stopped the pursuit before MCSO stopped the driver.

