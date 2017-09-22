Chandler, Mesa jumping in on national bidding war for Amazon's HQ2

Amazon building (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Amazon recently announced it wants to open a second headquarters in the United States, dubbing it HQ2. The first and, at the moment, only headquarters is in Seattle, Washington.

The new headquarters could bring up to 50,000 six-figure-salary jobs to whichever area ends up winning the bid.

Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny knows how big an opportunity this would be.

"Chandler is a great place for that headquarters," Tibshraeny said.

But Chandler is far from the only Valley city working on a bid for HQ2.

Mesa Mayor John Giles also had his ears perked up when Amazon made the announcement.

"This is tailor-made for Mesa, Arizona," Giles said while sitting at his desk in city hall.

The city of Tucson tried to bribe the shipping giant with a 21- foot saguaro cactus, but Amazon said it couldn't accept gifts and donated it to a museum instead.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is hot and heavy working on a pitch and individual cities are hoping they can be the one in the running.

"I think it would be an easy sell for Amazon to say, 'hey congratulations you won the lottery, and get to move to Mesa, Arizona,’" Giles said.

Regardless of who wins the bid, all cities in the Phoenix area agree on one thing.

"I want them to locate in Chandler, but if they go to Mesa or Gilbert or Queen Creek or Tempe, or even Phoenix, it benefits us all," Tibshraeny said.

Amazon is looking for all pitches by October 10 so the clock is ticking. Chandler and Mesa are currently putting their bids together which include several locations.

Mesa will be telling the retail giant to build it's HQ2 near downtown or right along the Mesa-Gateway airport. The airport location would obviously make shipping much easier.

Chandler has a couple locations in mind but is choosing to keep that close to the vest right now, only hinting at the Price Road corridor

