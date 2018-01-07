Chandler man found dead in garage after being electrocuted

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Chandler man has been found dead in his garage after being electrocuted.



Chandler Fire Department officials say a neighbor found the 28-year-old victim around 7 p.m. Saturday and called for help.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Details about how the electrocution occurred weren't immediately disclosed and authorities have yet to release the man's name.

