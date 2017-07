A mulch fire in Chandler July 20, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A mulch fire is burning in Chandler Thursday evening, sending lots of smoke into the Valley air.

According to Chandler FD, the fire is in a gravel yard near McQueen Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Fire crews said no structures are threatened but the fire is deep in the mulch pile, so they will be fighting the blaze for a while.

