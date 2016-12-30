Chandler family wakes to menorah-turned-swastika in front yard

A Chandler woman shared this photo on Facebook of her family's menorah vandalized and turned into a swastika in their front yard. Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Naomi Ellis/Facebook)

CHANDLER - A Phoenix-area woman shared on Facebook Friday that her family's menorah had been vandalized and turned into a swastika.

Naomi Ellis wrote in her post that her husband had built the menorah after their boys saw other families with holiday lights and wanted their own.

Ellis said she woke up to the disturbing discovery Friday morning and hoped police would come help her take it down before her boys, ages 9, 7 and 5, woke up.

Ellis wrote that her family lives in a "great neighborhood with kind and welcoming neighbors," so she never would expect something like this to happen.

Police confirmed they were investigating the situation after receiving a call about the vandalism around 5 a.m. and sending an officer to the home around 5:30 a.m.

"I’m not sure I quite understand it myself, nor have I ever understood racism or prejudice in any form," she wrote. "How can people can be filled with so much hate and violence? To think that someone would make such an effort to hurt and vandalize a family, is downright sickening."

Anyone with information on this case should contact Chandler police at 480-782-4000.

