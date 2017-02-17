Cement-truck rollover closes Loop 101 at McDonald Drive

Cement truck on its side on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale. Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale is closed Friday morning at McDonald Drive after a crash involving a cement truck.

An ADOT camera showed the truck on its side blocking the right lanes.

According to ADOT, drivers can exit at McDonald but should avoid doing so to stay away from long delays.

ADOT suggests considering alternate routes like State Route 51.

There is no estimated time for reopening the northbound lanes.

Southbound lanes remain open, ADOT says.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: http://12ne.ws/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)