'Celebration of Fine Arts' comes to Scottsdale

An artist works on a sculpture at the Celebration of Fine Art Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Every year, The Celebration of Fine Art is where art lovers and artists connect in Scottsdale.

In its 27th year, the event will feature 40,000 square feet of working studios and art for sale by 100 artists from all over the country. The 10-week event is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 26, 2017.

You'll find The Celebration of Fine Art in large white tents located in the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

