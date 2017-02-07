KPNX
'Celebration of Fine Arts' comes to Scottsdale

Fine Art fair is on the corner of Hayden Road and Loop 101, look for the white tents.

February 07, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Every year, The Celebration of Fine Art is where art lovers and artists connect in Scottsdale.

In its 27th year, the event will feature 40,000 square feet of working studios and art for sale by 100 artists from all over the country. The 10-week event is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 26, 2017. 

You'll find The Celebration of Fine Art in large white tents located in the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

