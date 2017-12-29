Celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Phoenix? Here's your free ride

Downtown Phoenix Valley Metro. (Photo: 12 News)

As downtown Phoenix continues to flourish thousands of people are expected to attend New Year's Eve events in the heart of the city.

Getting to and from celebrations with friends can be done safely and without having to spend a dime.

Valley Metro is once again offering you and your friends a safe trip home whether you have a few drinks or none at all, according to Valley Metro public information specialist Katherine Fritcke.

“Obviously we want to avoid someone making a destructive decision and why not allow one of the Valley’s best options for transportation get you somewhere for free,” Fritcke said.

This year's celebrations downtown include venues like Crescent Ballroom’s New Year’s Eve Party, where 7,000 revelers are expected to attend.

The following streets will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 through 12 p.m. (noon) Monday, Jan. 1:

2nd Avenue – Van Buren to Polk streets

3rd Avenue – Van Buren to Polk streets

4th Avenue – Van Buren to Polk streets

Van Buren Street – 1st to 5th avenues

Access to parking facilities will be maintained. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Fritcke suggests, if you plan on riding the bus or light rail downtown, get off at the Central and Van Buren station.

The 5th Annual Flannel Ball New Year’s Eve Party on Roosevelt Row will be closing 2nd Street from Roosevelt to Portland streets. For more information about the event click here.

All streets will be open to normal traffic by noon Monday, Jan. 1.

Valley Metro is also teaming up with Coors Light and Uber offering 10 percent off rides to and from Valley Metro stations.

You just need to enter the promo code: “CLNYE18.”

