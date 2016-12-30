Celebrate Fiesta Bowl and New Year's Eve at Westgate

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC (Photo: Michael Baxter, Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - If you're looking for a way to ring in the new year and enjoy a good football game, you might want to come out to Westgate Saturday.

Ohio State takes on Clemson Saturday. Kick-off is at 5 p.m., but bars and restaurants open as early as 9 a.m. If you're in the mood for some pre-bowl fun, games, including corn hole, face painting, football inflatables and a DJ, it all starts at 2 p.m.

You can also hit the skating rink before the game, or as you wait for the ball to drop.

Skate Westgate, an outdoor skating rink is open from 3 p.m. until midnight New Year's Eve.

If you're in the mood for something a little more out of the box, why not try a virtual reality experience? Facebook VR is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at WaterDance Plaza.

Parking will be free from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., as well as after 5:15 p.m.. If you park anytime between 1 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., there is a $10 charge per vehicle.

