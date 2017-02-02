Cause of death released for victims of Queen Creek house fire

A house where two people were found dead after a Jan. 25, 2017 house fire. (Photo: Sky 12)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Officials have released the cause of death for the mother and son who were killed in a Queen Creek house fire on Jan. 25.

According to the medical examiner report, 12-year-old Joshua Arnett died of "accidental smoke and soot inhalation." His mother, Juliet Arnett, died of "accidental smoke and soot inhalation with thermal injuries." She had extensive burns to her body.

Flames and smoke were reportedly pouring from the home -- near Hawes and Chandler Heights roads -- as the fire burned. Firefighters quickly got it under control, but Juliet and Joshua -- unable to escape -- did not survive.

RELATED: Queen Creek community rallies around family devastated by deadly fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KPNX)