Caught on camera: Help police nab these 2 suspected robbers

Phoenix police describe this suspected robber as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 6'1", 200 pounds, with a goatee and tattoos on his calves.

PHOENIX - Two different robbers are caught on camera and you could double your chances of earning up to a $1,000 reward if you can help police nab them.

Surveillance video was rolling on the first suspect inside the Phoenix JC Penney store on 1725 W. Bethany Home Road.

This suspect has three distinct features the camera picked up on: tattoos on his calves, you can see his face and a bright green car.

Police say he asked to see jewelry in the case but the employee said store policy is only one out at a time. That's when police say the suspect reached for his waistband and said he'd pull out a gun. The suspect said “I need money for my kid’s funeral, and if I don’t get it I’ll shoot you."

After getting what he wanted, you can see him on surveillance video taking off in a lime green Chevy Impala with a driver's door decal.

The second suspected robber was wearing a mask while police say he hit up two Phoenix Circle K stores in one day.

Police say he had an expandable baton in his hand while threatening employees to hand over cash and cigarettes.

If you think you may know something about either of these suspects, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to a thousand dollars.



