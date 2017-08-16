Casteel High School student shot at home Tuesday, district confirms

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz.- Students at Casteel High School in Queen Creek were notified that a student was shot overnight. A parent informed 12 News of the messages being sent out to students from the school administration.

District officials say the shooting happened prior to school on Tuesday at the student's home and were told it was accidental. They say grief counselors will be on campus today.

Casteel High School is in the Chandler Unified School District.

