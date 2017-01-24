Car slams into Phoenix apartment

A woman is lucky to be alive after a car slammed into her apartment in Phoenix, Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: Mike Brannock/12 News)

PHOENIX - It was a scary wakeup call for a 72-year-old woman who was asleep inside her apartment Tuesday morning, when a car came barreling through her home.

She is very lucky to be alive.

The collision happened around 1230 a.m., and workers were still outside hours later, boarding up the room.

Police say a woman driving a Chevy Cobalt was heading north on 28th Drive, when she didn't turn correctly and slammed into this ground-floor unit at the Sterling on 28th apartments.

The car barely missed the 72-year-old who was asleep inside her living room.

Police are investigating possible drinking and driving on the driver's part, and the Red Cross is helping the woman who lives inside the damaged unit.

