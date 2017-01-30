Car sales coming to Phoenix Walmart stores

Walmart is cutting some back-office jobs (Photo: Custom)

Walmart stores in the Valley are about to get revved up.

Phoenix is one of four markets selected to see Walmart shoppers get the chance to purchase cars at the store this spring.

Walmart is partnering with CarSaver, an online car shopping platform, to put touchscreen kiosks in stores from which shoppers can browse for a car.

According to Automotive News, there will be bilingual "auto advisers" available by phone to help shoppers through the process.

Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City will also see the program in their markets.

Automotive News reported that CarSaver is setting up partnerships with AutoNation Inc. and other dealership groups to make the program tick.

After the customer picks a car and applies for financing and insurance, CarSaver will reportedly put the customer in contact with a local dealer to set up a purchase.

There will be 16 participating stores in the four markets when the program launches, an AutoNation official told Automotive News.

